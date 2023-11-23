Detroit (8-2) rides a three-game winning streak into a matchup with Green Bay (4-6) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Ford Field. The Lions are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 8.5 points. An over/under of 47.5 points has been set for the contest.

Lions vs. Packers Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the conclusion of the first quarter this season, the Lions have had the lead seven times, have trailed two times, and have been knotted up one time.

Detroit's offense is averaging 6.1 points in the first quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 3.4 points on average in the first quarter.

In 2023, the Packers have been leading after the first quarter in two games, have been behind after the first quarter in six games, and have been tied after the first quarter in two games .

2nd Quarter

In 10 games this year, the Lions have won the second quarter seven times, lost two times, and been knotted up one time.

Detroit's offense is averaging 9.2 points in the second quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 6.8 points on average in the second quarter.

The Packers have won the second quarter four times, been outscored four times, and tied two times in 10 games this season.

3rd Quarter

The Lions have won the third quarter in two games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in five games, and been tied in the third quarter in three games.

Offensively, Detroit is averaging 3.5 points in the third quarter (21st-ranked) this season. It is surrendering 5.5 points on average in the third quarter (24th-ranked) on defense.

Looking at the third quarter, the Packers have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in eight games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in one game, and been tied in the third quarter in one game.

4th Quarter

In 10 games this season, the Lions have won the fourth quarter seven times, been outscored two times, and tied one time.

Detroit's offense is averaging 8.9 points in the fourth quarter this year. On defense, it is allowing 6.1 points on average in that quarter.

So far this year, the Packers have won the fourth quarter in four games, been outscored in that quarter in four games, and they've tied in that quarter in two games.

Lions vs. Packers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

In 10 games this season, the Lions have had the lead after the first half eight times and have trailed after the first half two times.

In 2023, the Packers have led after the first half in three games (2-1 in those contests), have been trailing after the first half in six games (1-5), and have been tied after the first half in one game (1-0).

2nd Half

The Lions have won the second half in four games this season (3-1 in those contests), been outscored in the second half in five games (4-1), and they've been knotted up in the second half in one game (1-0).

Detroit's offense is averaging 12.4 points in the second half this season. On defense, it is surrendering 11.6 points on average in the second half.

Through 10 games this year, the Packers have won the second half six times (3-3 record in those games), been outscored two times (0-2), and tied two times (1-1).

