The Dallas Cowboys (7-3) and the Washington Commanders (4-7) square off on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at AT&T Stadium in a battle of NFC East foes.

Cowboys and Commanders recent betting trends and insights can be seen in this article before you bet on Thursday's matchup.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Cowboys vs. Commanders Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 23, 2023

Thursday, November 23, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: AT&T Stadium

AT&T Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cowboys 11 48.5 -600 +425

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Cowboys vs. Commanders Betting Records & Stats

Dallas Cowboys

Dallas has an average total of 43.8 in their contests this year, 4.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Cowboys have covered the spread seven times this season (7-3-0).

The Cowboys have gone 7-1 as moneyline favorites (winning 87.5% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -600 or shorter, Dallas has a record of 2-1 (66.7%).

Washington Commanders

Commanders games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 48.5 points in six of 11 outings.

Washington has had an average of 41.1 points scored in their games so far this season, 7.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.

The Commanders have registered a 5-5-1 record against the spread this year.

This season, the Commanders have won three out of the seven games in which they've been the underdog.

Washington has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +425 moneyline set for this game.

Cowboys vs. Commanders Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Cowboys 30.2 3 17.5 3 43.8 4 10 Commanders 21.5 12 27.7 32 41.1 6 11

Cowboys vs. Commanders Betting Insights & Trends

Cowboys

Over its past three contests, Dallas has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.

In its past three games, Dallas has hit the over twice.

The Cowboys have put up 37.3 points per game this season in divisional contests, which is 7.1 more points per game than their overall season average (30.2). Meanwhile, their defense is allowing fewer points in divisional games (15) compared to their overall season average (17.5).

The Cowboys have scored a total of 127 more points than their opponents this year (12.7 per game), while the Commanders have been outscored by 69 points (6.2 per game).

Commanders

In its past three contests, Washington has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.

In the Commanders' past three games, they have gone over the total twice.

The Commanders are scoring more points in divisional games (22 points per game) than overall (21.5), but also giving up more in the division (29.3) than overall (27.7).

The Cowboys have totaled 127 more points than their opponents this season (12.7 per game), while the Commanders have been outscored by 69 points (6.2 per game).

Cowboys Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.8 41.1 45.6 Implied Team Total AVG 25.8 25.8 25.8 ATS Record 7-3-0 4-0-0 3-3-0 Over/Under Record 6-4-0 3-1-0 3-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 7-1 4-0 3-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-0 0-2

Commanders Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41.1 41.5 40.8 Implied Team Total AVG 23.4 24.2 22.7 ATS Record 5-5-1 0-4-1 5-1-0 Over/Under Record 6-5-0 3-2-0 3-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-3 1-2 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-4 0-2 3-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.