The UT Martin Skyhawks (3-2) face the North Alabama Lions (3-1) as only 1.5-point favorites on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's point total is 153.5.

UT Martin vs. North Alabama Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Martin, Tennessee

Martin, Tennessee Venue: Skyhawk Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under UT Martin -1.5 153.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UT Martin Betting Records & Stats

UT Martin's games have gone over 153.5 points only once this season (in three outings).

UT Martin's outings this year have an average point total of 158, 4.5 more points than this game's over/under.

The Skyhawks are 1-2-0 against the spread this season.

UT Martin lost the only game it has played as the favorite this season.

The Skyhawks have played as a favorite of -125 or more once this season and lost that game.

UT Martin has a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

UT Martin vs. North Alabama Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 153.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 153.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UT Martin 15 53.6% 80.5 154.6 75.4 149.7 149.6 North Alabama 10 37% 74.1 154.6 74.3 149.7 143.9

Additional UT Martin Insights & Trends

The Skyhawks put up 80.6 points per game, 13.8 more points than the 66.8 the Lions give up.

UT Martin vs. North Alabama Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UT Martin 11-17-0 6-10 17-11-0 North Alabama 14-13-0 9-10 16-11-0

UT Martin vs. North Alabama Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UT Martin North Alabama 14-2 Home Record 9-4 4-11 Away Record 8-10 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 6-4-0 4-10-0 Away ATS Record 8-8-0 88.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.8 73.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.8 8-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-4-0 8-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-7-0

