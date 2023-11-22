The North Alabama Lions (2-0) meet the UT Martin Skyhawks (1-0) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Skyhawk Arena. This matchup will tip off at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UT Martin vs. North Alabama Game Information

UT Martin Top Players (2022-23)

Jordan Sears: 15.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

North Alabama Top Players (2022-23)

Daniel Ortiz: 14.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

UT Martin vs. North Alabama Stat Comparison (2022-23)

UT Martin Rank UT Martin AVG North Alabama AVG North Alabama Rank 14th 80.5 Points Scored 74.1 119th 319th 75.4 Points Allowed 74.3 297th 18th 35.7 Rebounds 31.1 229th 142nd 8.9 Off. Rebounds 6.8 309th 134th 7.7 3pt Made 7.6 149th 136th 13.6 Assists 11.5 304th 152nd 11.6 Turnovers 10.7 61st

