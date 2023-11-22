How to Watch UT Martin vs. North Alabama on TV or Live Stream - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 8:18 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The UT Martin Skyhawks (3-2) play the North Alabama Lions (3-1) at 3:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 on ESPN+.
UT Martin vs. North Alabama Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Skyhawk Arena in Martin, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other OVC Games
- Georgia State vs Little Rock (1:00 PM ET | November 22)
- Tennessee Tech vs Presbyterian (2:00 PM ET | November 22)
UT Martin Stats Insights
- The Skyhawks are shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points higher than the 39.8% the Lions allow to opponents.
- In games UT Martin shoots higher than 39.8% from the field, it is 3-0 overall.
- The Skyhawks are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Lions sit at 179th.
- The Skyhawks record 80.6 points per game, 13.8 more points than the 66.8 the Lions give up.
- UT Martin is 3-0 when scoring more than 66.8 points.
UT Martin Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively UT Martin performed better in home games last season, putting up 88.4 points per game, compared to 73.3 per game when playing on the road.
- In home games, the Skyhawks gave up 5.3 fewer points per game (72.8) than away from home (78.1).
- In home games, UT Martin averaged 1.3 more treys per game (8.4) than in road games (7.1). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (33.8%) compared to in road games (32.7%).
UT Martin Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/13/2023
|Brescia
|W 90-72
|Skyhawk Arena
|11/17/2023
|@ Eastern Kentucky
|W 80-74
|Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
|11/19/2023
|Prairie View A&M
|L 78-66
|Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
|11/22/2023
|North Alabama
|-
|Skyhawk Arena
|11/25/2023
|@ Chicago State
|-
|Jones Convocation Center
|11/30/2023
|@ Rice
|-
|Tudor Fieldhouse
