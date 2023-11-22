The UT Martin Skyhawks (3-2) play the North Alabama Lions (3-1) at 3:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UT Martin vs. North Alabama Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Skyhawk Arena in Martin, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other OVC Games

UT Martin Stats Insights

  • The Skyhawks are shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points higher than the 39.8% the Lions allow to opponents.
  • In games UT Martin shoots higher than 39.8% from the field, it is 3-0 overall.
  • The Skyhawks are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Lions sit at 179th.
  • The Skyhawks record 80.6 points per game, 13.8 more points than the 66.8 the Lions give up.
  • UT Martin is 3-0 when scoring more than 66.8 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UT Martin Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively UT Martin performed better in home games last season, putting up 88.4 points per game, compared to 73.3 per game when playing on the road.
  • In home games, the Skyhawks gave up 5.3 fewer points per game (72.8) than away from home (78.1).
  • In home games, UT Martin averaged 1.3 more treys per game (8.4) than in road games (7.1). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (33.8%) compared to in road games (32.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UT Martin Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/13/2023 Brescia W 90-72 Skyhawk Arena
11/17/2023 @ Eastern Kentucky W 80-74 Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
11/19/2023 Prairie View A&M L 78-66 Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
11/22/2023 North Alabama - Skyhawk Arena
11/25/2023 @ Chicago State - Jones Convocation Center
11/30/2023 @ Rice - Tudor Fieldhouse

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.