The UT Martin Skyhawks (3-2) play the North Alabama Lions (3-1) at 3:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 on ESPN+.

UT Martin vs. North Alabama Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
Where: Skyhawk Arena in Martin, Tennessee

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other OVC Games

UT Martin Stats Insights

The Skyhawks are shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points higher than the 39.8% the Lions allow to opponents.

In games UT Martin shoots higher than 39.8% from the field, it is 3-0 overall.

The Skyhawks are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Lions sit at 179th.

The Skyhawks record 80.6 points per game, 13.8 more points than the 66.8 the Lions give up.

UT Martin is 3-0 when scoring more than 66.8 points.

UT Martin Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively UT Martin performed better in home games last season, putting up 88.4 points per game, compared to 73.3 per game when playing on the road.

In home games, the Skyhawks gave up 5.3 fewer points per game (72.8) than away from home (78.1).

In home games, UT Martin averaged 1.3 more treys per game (8.4) than in road games (7.1). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (33.8%) compared to in road games (32.7%).

UT Martin Upcoming Schedule