Tennessee vs. Kansas: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 22
The No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers (4-1) are only 1.5-point underdogs against the No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks (4-1) at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. The game tips at 2:30 PM ET on ESPN. The matchup's point total is set at 140.5.
Tennessee vs. Kansas Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Where: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Venue: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Kansas
|-1.5
|140.5
Volunteers Betting Records & Stats
- Tennessee has combined with its opponent to score more than 140.5 points only twice this season.
- The average over/under for Tennessee's matchups this season is 136.4, 4.1 fewer points than this game's point total.
- Tennessee's ATS record is 3-2-0 this year.
- Tennessee was defeated in the one game it played as the underdog this season.
- The Volunteers have a record of 2-1 when they're set as an underdog of +100 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Tennessee has a 50% chance of walking away with the win.
Tennessee vs. Kansas Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 140.5
|% of Games Over 140.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Kansas
|3
|75%
|85.8
|162.2
|66
|126
|145.8
|Tennessee
|2
|40%
|76.4
|162.2
|60
|126
|137.5
Additional Tennessee Insights & Trends
- The Volunteers score 10.4 more points per game (76.4) than the Jayhawks allow their opponents to score (66).
- Tennessee is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall when it scores more than 66 points.
Tennessee vs. Kansas Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Kansas
|2-2-0
|2-2
|3-1-0
|Tennessee
|3-2-0
|0-1
|3-2-0
Tennessee vs. Kansas Home/Away Splits
|Kansas
|Tennessee
|15-1
|Home Record
|14-2
|7-4
|Away Record
|4-6
|4-9-0
|Home ATS Record
|10-5-0
|7-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|3-6-0
|78.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|76.7
|74
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|67.1
|7-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-9-0
|5-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-4-0
