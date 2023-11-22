Tennessee vs. Kansas November 22 Tickets & Start Time
The Kansas Jayhawks (4-1) face the Tennessee Volunteers (4-1) at 2:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN.
Tennessee vs. Kansas Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
Tennessee Players to Watch
- Hunter Dickinson: 22 PTS, 11.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Kevin McCullar: 19 PTS, 8.4 REB, 6.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 1 BLK
- KJ Adams: 10.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Dajuan Harris: 7.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 6.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Elmarko Jackson: 6.2 PTS, 1.4 REB, 4.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
Kansas Players to Watch
Tennessee vs. Kansas Stat Comparison
|Kansas Rank
|Kansas AVG
|Tennessee AVG
|Tennessee Rank
|39th
|85.8
|Points Scored
|76.4
|171st
|105th
|66
|Points Allowed
|60
|24th
|76th
|37.6
|Rebounds
|35.6
|119th
|314th
|6.8
|Off. Rebounds
|8.8
|219th
|139th
|7.8
|3pt Made
|8.2
|116th
|1st
|25.4
|Assists
|14
|145th
|277th
|13.8
|Turnovers
|10.8
|107th
