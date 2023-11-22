The Presbyterian Blue Hose (2-0) will face the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (0-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Tennessee Tech vs. Presbyterian Game Information

Tennessee Tech Top Players (2022-23)

Jaylen Sebree: 15.4 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK

Brett Thompson: 12.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

Tyrone Perry: 10.0 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

Jayvis Harvey: 12.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Grant Slatten: 4.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Presbyterian Top Players (2022-23)

Marquis Barnett: 9.0 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

Terrell Ard Jr.: 7.1 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Owen McCormack: 7.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

Kobe Stewart: 7.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

Trevon Reddish: 7.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Tennessee Tech vs. Presbyterian Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Presbyterian Rank Presbyterian AVG Tennessee Tech AVG Tennessee Tech Rank 347th 63.2 Points Scored 73.7 129th 156th 69.5 Points Allowed 73.4 274th 278th 30.0 Rebounds 31.9 171st 96th 9.4 Off. Rebounds 8.2 211th 315th 6.0 3pt Made 9.2 25th 333rd 10.8 Assists 14.4 81st 294th 13.1 Turnovers 11.9 189th

