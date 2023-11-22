The Presbyterian Blue Hose (2-0) will face the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (0-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Tennessee Tech vs. Presbyterian Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Tennessee Tech Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tennessee Tech Top Players (2022-23)

  • Jaylen Sebree: 15.4 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Brett Thompson: 12.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Tyrone Perry: 10.0 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jayvis Harvey: 12.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Grant Slatten: 4.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Presbyterian Top Players (2022-23)

  • Marquis Barnett: 9.0 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Terrell Ard Jr.: 7.1 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Owen McCormack: 7.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Kobe Stewart: 7.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Trevon Reddish: 7.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tennessee Tech vs. Presbyterian Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Presbyterian Rank Presbyterian AVG Tennessee Tech AVG Tennessee Tech Rank
347th 63.2 Points Scored 73.7 129th
156th 69.5 Points Allowed 73.4 274th
278th 30.0 Rebounds 31.9 171st
96th 9.4 Off. Rebounds 8.2 211th
315th 6.0 3pt Made 9.2 25th
333rd 10.8 Assists 14.4 81st
294th 13.1 Turnovers 11.9 189th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.