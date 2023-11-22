Wednesday's game at Templeton Physical Education Center has the Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-1) matching up with the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (1-4) at 2:00 PM ET (on November 22). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 76-66 win as our model heavily favors Presbyterian.

There is no line set for the game.

Tennessee Tech vs. Presbyterian Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Clinton, South Carolina

Clinton, South Carolina Venue: Templeton Physical Education Center

Tennessee Tech vs. Presbyterian Score Prediction

Prediction: Presbyterian 76, Tennessee Tech 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee Tech vs. Presbyterian

Computer Predicted Spread: Presbyterian (-10.5)

Presbyterian (-10.5) Computer Predicted Total: 141.9

Presbyterian has put together a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season, while Tennessee Tech is 2-2-0. The Blue Hose have gone over the point total in three games, while Golden Eagles games have gone over two times.

Tennessee Tech Performance Insights

The Golden Eagles' -68 scoring differential (being outscored by 13.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 64.8 points per game (321st in college basketball) while allowing 78.4 per contest (313th in college basketball).

Tennessee Tech averages 30.4 rebounds per game (291st in college basketball) while conceding 34.6 per contest to opponents. It is outrebounded by 4.2 boards per game.

Tennessee Tech connects on 5.8 three-pointers per game (287th in college basketball), 2.8 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 29.3% from deep (279th in college basketball) and its opponents are shooting 34.7%.

Tennessee Tech loses the turnover battle by 2.2 per game, committing 11.2 (137th in college basketball) while its opponents average 9.0.

