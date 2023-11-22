How to Watch Tennessee Tech vs. Presbyterian on TV or Live Stream - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (1-4) hope to end a three-game road losing streak at the Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.
Tennessee Tech vs. Presbyterian Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Tennessee Tech Stats Insights
- The Golden Eagles are shooting 43.4% from the field, 5.4% higher than the 38% the Blue Hose's opponents have shot this season.
- Tennessee Tech is 1-2 when it shoots better than 38% from the field.
- The Golden Eagles are the 290th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Blue Hose sit at 314th.
- The Golden Eagles put up an average of 64.8 points per game, only 3.2 fewer points than the 68 the Blue Hose allow.
- Tennessee Tech is 1-1 when it scores more than 68 points.
Tennessee Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Tennessee Tech put up more points at home (80.4 per game) than on the road (65.7) last season.
- At home, the Golden Eagles allowed 70.4 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 76.2.
- At home, Tennessee Tech sunk 10.2 trifectas per game last season, 2.1 more than it averaged on the road (8.1). Tennessee Tech's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.1%) than away (34.8%).
Tennessee Tech Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|Lipscomb
|L 96-65
|Hooper Eblen Arena
|11/16/2023
|Midway
|W 82-70
|Hooper Eblen Arena
|11/19/2023
|@ Chattanooga
|L 68-63
|McKenzie Arena
|11/22/2023
|@ Presbyterian
|-
|Templeton Physical Education Center
|11/28/2023
|Western Carolina
|-
|Hooper Eblen Arena
|11/30/2023
|@ North Alabama
|-
|Flowers Hall
