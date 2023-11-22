The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (1-4) hope to end a three-game road losing streak at the Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Tennessee Tech vs. Presbyterian Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
Tennessee Tech Stats Insights

  • The Golden Eagles are shooting 43.4% from the field, 5.4% higher than the 38% the Blue Hose's opponents have shot this season.
  • Tennessee Tech is 1-2 when it shoots better than 38% from the field.
  • The Golden Eagles are the 290th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Blue Hose sit at 314th.
  • The Golden Eagles put up an average of 64.8 points per game, only 3.2 fewer points than the 68 the Blue Hose allow.
  • Tennessee Tech is 1-1 when it scores more than 68 points.

Tennessee Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Tennessee Tech put up more points at home (80.4 per game) than on the road (65.7) last season.
  • At home, the Golden Eagles allowed 70.4 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 76.2.
  • At home, Tennessee Tech sunk 10.2 trifectas per game last season, 2.1 more than it averaged on the road (8.1). Tennessee Tech's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.1%) than away (34.8%).

Tennessee Tech Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 Lipscomb L 96-65 Hooper Eblen Arena
11/16/2023 Midway W 82-70 Hooper Eblen Arena
11/19/2023 @ Chattanooga L 68-63 McKenzie Arena
11/22/2023 @ Presbyterian - Templeton Physical Education Center
11/28/2023 Western Carolina - Hooper Eblen Arena
11/30/2023 @ North Alabama - Flowers Hall

