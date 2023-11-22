The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (1-4) hope to end a three-game road losing streak at the Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Tennessee Tech vs. Presbyterian Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Tennessee Tech Stats Insights

The Golden Eagles are shooting 43.4% from the field, 5.4% higher than the 38% the Blue Hose's opponents have shot this season.

Tennessee Tech is 1-2 when it shoots better than 38% from the field.

The Golden Eagles are the 290th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Blue Hose sit at 314th.

The Golden Eagles put up an average of 64.8 points per game, only 3.2 fewer points than the 68 the Blue Hose allow.

Tennessee Tech is 1-1 when it scores more than 68 points.

Tennessee Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Tennessee Tech put up more points at home (80.4 per game) than on the road (65.7) last season.

At home, the Golden Eagles allowed 70.4 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 76.2.

At home, Tennessee Tech sunk 10.2 trifectas per game last season, 2.1 more than it averaged on the road (8.1). Tennessee Tech's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.1%) than away (34.8%).

