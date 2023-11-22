Tennessee vs. Kansas Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total - November 22
Wednesday's game between the Kansas Jayhawks (4-1) and Tennessee Volunteers (4-1) squaring off at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center has a projected final score of 74-72 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Kansas, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 2:30 PM ET on November 22.
The matchup has no line set.
Tennessee vs. Kansas Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Where: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Venue: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
Tennessee vs. Kansas Score Prediction
- Prediction: Kansas 74, Tennessee 72
Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee vs. Kansas
- Computer Predicted Spread: Kansas (-2.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 145.7
Kansas is 2-2-0 against the spread this season compared to Tennessee's 3-2-0 ATS record. The Jayhawks have gone over the point total in three games, while Volunteers games have gone over three times.
Tennessee Performance Insights
- The Volunteers outscore opponents by 16.4 points per game (posting 76.4 points per game, 171st in college basketball, and allowing 60 per contest, 24th in college basketball) and have a +82 scoring differential.
- Tennessee comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of five boards. It grabs 35.6 rebounds per game (119th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 30.6.
- Tennessee hits 2.6 more threes per contest than the opposition, 8.2 (116th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.6.
- Tennessee wins the turnover battle by 2.6 per game, committing 10.8 (107th in college basketball) while its opponents average 13.4.
