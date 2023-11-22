The No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks (4-1) play the No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers (4-1) at 2:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 on ESPN.

Tennessee vs. Kansas Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
  • Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
  • TV: ESPN

Tennessee Stats Insights

  • The Volunteers are shooting 43.1% from the field, 7% higher than the 36.1% the Jayhawks' opponents have shot this season.
  • Tennessee is 4-0 when it shoots better than 36.1% from the field.
  • The Volunteers are the 119th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Jayhawks sit at 314th.
  • The Volunteers put up an average of 76.4 points per game, 10.4 more points than the 66 the Jayhawks allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 66 points, Tennessee is 4-1.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Tennessee scored 76.7 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 67.1.
  • The Volunteers allowed fewer points at home (53.3 per game) than on the road (63.7) last season.
  • Tennessee drained fewer 3-pointers at home (7.6 per game) than away (7.8) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33%) than away (32.6%).

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 Wofford W 82-61 Thompson-Boling Arena
11/20/2023 Syracuse W 73-56 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/21/2023 Purdue L 71-67 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/22/2023 Kansas - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/29/2023 @ North Carolina - Dean Smith Center
12/5/2023 George Mason - Thompson-Boling Arena

