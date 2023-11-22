Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors (7-8) are up against Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns (8-6) on November 22, 2023 at Footprint Center.

Suns vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Suns vs Warriors Additional Info

Suns Stats Insights

The Suns make 47.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.5 percentage points higher than the Warriors have allowed to their opponents (46.4%).

Phoenix is 6-2 when it shoots better than 46.4% from the field.

The Warriors are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 14th.

The 117.3 points per game the Suns average are only 3.8 more points than the Warriors give up (113.5).

Phoenix has a 7-3 record when scoring more than 113.5 points.

Warriors Stats Insights

The Warriors are shooting 44.5% from the field, 1.2% lower than the 45.7% the Suns' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Golden State has a 6-0 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 45.7% from the field.

The Warriors are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 13th.

The Warriors score just one fewer point per game (113.9) than the Suns allow (114.9).

Golden State has put together a 5-1 record in games it scores more than 114.9 points.

Suns Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Suns are posting 3.2 more points per game (118.9) than they are when playing on the road (115.7).

Defensively Phoenix has played worse at home this season, allowing 115.1 points per game, compared to 114.6 in road games.

In terms of threes, the Suns have been well balanced at home and in away games this year, averaging 13.1 per game no matter the location. Meanwhile, they've produced a 41.4% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 37.4% clip on the road.

Warriors Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 the Warriors are scoring fewer points at home (110 per game) than away (118.3). And they are conceding more at home (115.1) than away (111.7).

Golden State is giving up more points at home (115.1 per game) than on the road (111.7).

At home the Warriors are averaging 26.9 assists per game, 1.1 less than away (28).

Suns Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Damion Lee Out Knee Bradley Beal Out Back Yuta Watanabe Questionable Quadricep

Warriors Injuries