Ole Miss vs. Temple November 22 Tickets & Start Time
The Temple Owls (1-0) will face the Ole Miss Rebels (1-0) at 3:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Ole Miss vs. Temple Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Ole Miss Top Players (2022-23)
- Myles Burns: 8.0 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Matthew Murrell: 14.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jaemyn Brakefield: 11.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Amaree Abram: 8.0 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jayveous McKinnis: 4.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
Temple Top Players (2022-23)
- Damian Dunn: 15.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Khalif Battle: 18.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Zach Hicks: 9.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Hysier Miller: 8.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Nick Jourdain: 6.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK
Ole Miss vs. Temple Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Temple Rank
|Temple AVG
|Ole Miss AVG
|Ole Miss Rank
|224th
|69.6
|Points Scored
|67.5
|286th
|179th
|70.2
|Points Allowed
|69.1
|146th
|163rd
|32.0
|Rebounds
|32.2
|147th
|231st
|7.9
|Off. Rebounds
|10.1
|48th
|104th
|8.0
|3pt Made
|6.2
|299th
|117th
|13.8
|Assists
|13.1
|169th
|304th
|13.2
|Turnovers
|11.5
|142nd
