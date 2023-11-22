The Ole Miss Rebels (4-0) will attempt to build on a four-game winning run when visiting the Temple Owls (3-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Liacouras Center. It airs at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Ole Miss vs. Temple matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Ole Miss vs. Temple Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Ole Miss vs. Temple Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Ole Miss Moneyline Temple Moneyline BetMGM Ole Miss (-3.5) 137.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Ole Miss (-3.5) 137.5 -154 +128 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Ole Miss vs. Temple Betting Trends (2022-23)

Ole Miss won 11 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 19 times.

Rebels games went over the point total 16 out of 30 times last season.

Temple went 15-14-0 ATS last year.

Last season, 15 of the Owls' games went over the point total.

Ole Miss Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +15000

+15000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+15000), Ole Miss is 59th in college basketball. It is way below that, 238th, according to computer rankings.

Based on its moneyline odds, Ole Miss has a 0.7% chance of winning the national championship.

