How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Temple on TV or Live Stream - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Ole Miss Rebels (4-0) will try to extend a four-game winning run when visiting the Temple Owls (3-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Liacouras Center. This contest is at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Ole Miss vs. Temple Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other SEC Games
Ole Miss Stats Insights
- The Rebels shot 42.2% from the field last season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 43.1% the Owls allowed to opponents.
- Ole Miss went 7-7 when it shot higher than 43.1% from the field.
- The Rebels were the 147th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Owls finished 163rd.
- Last year, the 67.5 points per game the Rebels scored were only 2.7 fewer points than the Owls allowed (70.2).
- When Ole Miss totaled more than 70.2 points last season, it went 8-5.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Ole Miss Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Ole Miss put up 69.4 points per game in home games last season, compared to 65.8 points per game on the road, a difference of 3.6 points per contest.
- In home games, the Rebels surrendered 6.3 fewer points per game (67.5) than in road games (73.8).
- At home, Ole Miss sunk 1.2 more treys per game (6.6) than in away games (5.4). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (30.8%) compared to when playing on the road (27.1%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Ole Miss Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|Eastern Washington
|W 75-64
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|11/14/2023
|Detroit Mercy
|W 70-69
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|11/17/2023
|Sam Houston
|W 70-67
|C.M. 'Tad' Smith Coliseum
|11/22/2023
|@ Temple
|-
|Liacouras Center
|11/28/2023
|NC State
|-
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|12/2/2023
|Memphis
|-
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.