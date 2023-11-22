Memphis vs. Michigan November 22 Tickets & Start Time
The Michigan Wolverines (1-0) play the Memphis Tigers (1-0) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Imperial Arena. This matchup will start at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
Memphis vs. Michigan Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
Memphis Top Players (2022-23)
- Kendric Davis: 21.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 5.4 AST, 2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- DeAndre Williams: 17.7 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Elijah McCadden: 7.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Chandler Lawson: 5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Alex Lomax: 6.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
Michigan Top Players (2022-23)
- Hunter Dickinson: 18.5 PTS, 9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Kobe Bufkin: 14 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jett Howard: 14.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Dug McDaniel: 8.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
- Terrance Williams II: 6.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
Memphis vs. Michigan Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Memphis Rank
|Memphis AVG
|Michigan AVG
|Michigan Rank
|21st
|79.4
|Points Scored
|73.4
|134th
|233rd
|71.8
|Points Allowed
|69.6
|159th
|147th
|32.2
|Rebounds
|34.1
|52nd
|162nd
|8.7
|Off. Rebounds
|7.7
|256th
|310th
|6.1
|3pt Made
|7.7
|134th
|28th
|15.6
|Assists
|12.2
|249th
|291st
|13
|Turnovers
|10.1
|25th
