The Memphis Tigers (3-0) hope to build on a three-game winning run when they host the Michigan Wolverines (3-1) at 5:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Imperial Arena. The contest airs on ESPN2.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Memphis vs. Michigan matchup in this article.

Memphis vs. Michigan Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas

Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Memphis vs. Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Memphis vs. Michigan Betting Trends (2022-23)

Memphis won 17 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 14 times.

Last season, 16 Tigers games hit the over.

Michigan covered 15 times in 28 games with a spread last year.

A total of 16 of the Wolverines' games last season hit the over.

Memphis Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 Memphis is 27th in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+6000), much higher than its computer rankings (111th).

Memphis' chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.6%.

