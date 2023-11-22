The Memphis Tigers (3-0) hope to build on a three-game winning run when they host the Michigan Wolverines (3-1) at 5:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Imperial Arena. The contest airs on ESPN2.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Memphis vs. Michigan matchup in this article.

Memphis vs. Michigan Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Memphis vs. Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Memphis Moneyline Michigan Moneyline
BetMGM Memphis (-1.5) 157.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Memphis (-1.5) 157.5 -122 +102 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Memphis vs. Michigan Betting Trends (2022-23)

  • Memphis won 17 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 14 times.
  • Last season, 16 Tigers games hit the over.
  • Michigan covered 15 times in 28 games with a spread last year.
  • A total of 16 of the Wolverines' games last season hit the over.

Memphis Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +6000
  • Memphis is 27th in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+6000), much higher than its computer rankings (111th).
  • Memphis' chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.6%.

