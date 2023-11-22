High school basketball is happening today in Knox County, Tennessee, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Knox County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Gibbs High School at Alcoa High School

Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on November 22

10:00 AM ET on November 22 Location: Alcoa, TN

Alcoa, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Austin-East High School at Hardin Valley Academy

Game Time: 11:30 AM ET on November 22

11:30 AM ET on November 22 Location: Alcoa, TN

Alcoa, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

West High School at Sevier County High School