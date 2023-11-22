Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hamilton County Today - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 12:33 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Hamilton County, Tennessee, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Hamilton County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cleveland High School at The Howard School
- Game Time: 12:45 PM ET on November 22
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- Conference: 4A - Region 3 - District 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chattanooga School For The Arts and Sciences at Ridgeland High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on November 22
- Location: Rossville, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
