Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Alperen Sengun, Desmond Bane and others in the Houston Rockets-Memphis Grizzlies matchup at Toyota Center on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Grizzlies vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network and BSSE

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Grizzlies vs Rockets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Memphis Grizzlies

Desmond Bane Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -102) 4.5 (Over: +104) 5.5 (Over: -106) 3.5 (Over: -108)

The 24 points Bane scores per game are 2.5 less than his prop total on Wednesday.

He averages 1.2 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 4.5).

Bane's assist average -- 4.3 -- is 1.2 lower than Wednesday's over/under (5.5).

Bane has hit 3.3 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (3.5).

Jaren Jackson Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 19.5 (Over: -114) 6.5 (Over: +112) 1.5 (Over: -108)

The 19.5-point over/under set for Jaren Jackson Jr. on Wednesday is 4.5 higher than his season scoring average.

He pulls down 6.3 rebounds per game, 0.2 less than his prop bet on Wednesday.

He has connected on 1.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his prop bet total on Wednesday.

NBA Props Today: Houston Rockets

Alperen Sengun Props

PTS REB AST 20.5 (Over: -111) 9.5 (Over: -118) 4.5 (Over: -147)

Sengun's 19.3 points per game average is 1.2 fewer than Wednesday's over/under.

He has averaged nine rebounds per game, 0.5 fewer than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (9.5).

Sengun's season-long assist average -- 6.7 per game -- is 2.2 higher than Wednesday's assist over/under (4.5).

Fred VanVleet Props

Fred VanVleet is averaging 15.3 points per game this season, 2.2 less than his points prop on Wednesday.

He averages 1.5 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Wednesday of 4.5.

VanVleet has collected seven assists per game, 1.5 less than Wednesday's prop bet (8.5).

He has connected on 2.7 three-pointers per game, 0.8 fewer than his prop bet total on Wednesday.

