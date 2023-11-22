The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (1-1) will face the Cleveland State Vikings (1-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Wolstein Center. The game is scheduled to start at 7:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

East Tennessee State vs. Cleveland State Game Information

East Tennessee State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Jordan King: 15.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jalen Haynes: 14.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Jaden Seymour: 8.7 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Justice Smith: 7.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Deanthony Tipler: 10.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

Cleveland State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Tristan Enaruna: 15.6 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Tujautae Williams: 11.1 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Deshon Parker: 9.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Deante Johnson: 7.6 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Drew Lowder: 9.8 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

East Tennessee State vs. Cleveland State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Cleveland State Rank Cleveland State AVG East Tennessee State AVG East Tennessee State Rank
178th 71.8 Points Scored 69.1 247th
137th 68.7 Points Allowed 69.0 141st
126th 32.5 Rebounds 32.3 144th
19th 10.9 Off. Rebounds 9.6 83rd
346th 5.1 3pt Made 6.3 288th
157th 13.3 Assists 12.2 249th
72nd 10.8 Turnovers 12.4 235th

