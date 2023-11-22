Wednesday's contest between the Cleveland State Vikings (3-2) and the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (2-2) at Wolstein Center should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 78-65 and heavily favors Cleveland State to secure the victory. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 22.

The game has no line set.

East Tennessee State vs. Cleveland State Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Wolstein Center

East Tennessee State vs. Cleveland State Score Prediction

Prediction: Cleveland State 78, East Tennessee State 65

Spread & Total Prediction for East Tennessee State vs. Cleveland State

Computer Predicted Spread: Cleveland State (-12.7)

Cleveland State (-12.7) Computer Predicted Total: 142.5

East Tennessee State Performance Insights

Last year East Tennessee State posted 69.1 points per game (247th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed 69.0 points per contest (141st-ranked).

With 32.3 rebounds per game, the Buccaneers ranked 144th in college basketball. They allowed 30.3 rebounds per contest, which ranked 123rd in college basketball.

Last season East Tennessee State ranked 249th in college basketball in assists, putting up 12.2 per game.

The Buccaneers were 235th in the nation with 12.4 turnovers per game last year. Meanwhile, they ranked 254th with 11.2 forced turnovers per contest.

The Buccaneers were 288th in the country with 6.3 threes per game last year. Meanwhile, they ranked 291st with a 32.1% shooting percentage from downtown.

East Tennessee State ceded 7.9 treys per game (263rd-ranked in college basketball). It allowed opposing teams to shoot 32.4% (96th-ranked) from downtown.

East Tennessee State took 65.1% two-pointers and 34.9% three-pointers last season. Of the team's baskets, 75.3% were two-pointers and 24.7% were three-pointers.

