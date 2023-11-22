The Cleveland State Vikings (3-2) welcome in the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (2-2) after victories in three home games in a row. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

East Tennessee State vs. Cleveland State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Woodling Gymnasium in Cleveland, Ohio

Woodling Gymnasium in Cleveland, Ohio TV: ESPN+

East Tennessee State Stats Insights

The Buccaneers' 45.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.9 percentage points higher than the Vikings allowed to their opponents (42.4%).

East Tennessee State put together an 11-11 straight up record in games it shot above 42.4% from the field.

The Buccaneers were the 144th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Vikings finished 19th.

The Buccaneers averaged just 0.4 more points per game last year (69.1) than the Vikings allowed their opponents to score (68.7).

East Tennessee State went 10-5 last season when it scored more than 68.7 points.

East Tennessee State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, East Tennessee State scored 1.8 more points per game at home (69.8) than away (68).

At home, the Buccaneers conceded 67.9 points per game, 1.9 fewer points than they allowed on the road (69.8).

Beyond the arc, East Tennessee State had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.2%) than away (32.9%) last season. But it knocked down the same number of treys at home as away (6.5 per game).

