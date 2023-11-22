Desmond Bane and his Memphis Grizzlies teammates hit the court versus the Houston Rockets on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 102-100 loss against the Celtics, Bane put up 30 points and eight assists.

Below, we break down Bane's stats and trends to help you pick out the best prop bets.

Desmond Bane Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Points Prop: Over 26.5 (-102)

Over 26.5 (-102) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (+102)

Over 4.5 (+102) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (-106)

Over 5.5 (-106) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 3.5 (-108)

Rockets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Rockets conceded 118.6 points per game last season, 28th in the league.

Giving up 41.5 rebounds per contest last year, the Rockets were fourth in the NBA in that category.

Giving up an average of 26.1 assists last year, the Rockets were the 24th-ranked team in the league.

The Rockets conceded 14.5 made 3-pointers per game last season, worst in the league in that category.

Desmond Bane vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/24/2023 20 25 4 1 5 1 2 3/22/2023 35 20 3 7 3 0 1 3/1/2023 29 30 9 6 6 1 0 10/21/2022 33 14 6 7 3 0 2

