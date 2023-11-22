The Stanford Cardinal (4-0) aim to extend a four-game winning streak when visiting the Belmont Bruins (2-2) at 4:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Dollar Loan Center. The matchup airs on FloHoops.

Belmont Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Where: Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada

Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada TV: FloHoops

Belmont vs. Stanford 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Cardinal's 76.1 points per game last year were 9.0 more points than the 67.1 the Bruins gave up to opponents.

Stanford had a 27-1 record last season when giving up fewer than 71.6 points.

Last year, the 71.6 points per game the Bruins recorded were 13.4 more points than the Cardinal gave up (58.2).

Belmont had a 20-5 record last season when scoring more than 58.2 points.

The Bruins shot 45.3% from the field last season, 12.5 percentage points higher than the 32.8% the Cardinal allowed to opponents.

The Cardinal shot at a 45.5% clip from the field last season, 0.4 percentage points fewer than the 45.9% shooting opponents of the Bruins averaged.

Belmont Schedule