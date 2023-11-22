Wednesday's contest that pits the Stanford Cardinal (4-0) versus the Belmont Bruins (2-2) at Dollar Loan Center should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 77-60 in favor of Stanford, who is a big favorite according to our model. Tipoff is at 4:30 PM ET on November 22.

The Bruins lost their last matchup 63-62 against Mississippi State on Sunday.

Belmont vs. Stanford Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada

Belmont vs. Stanford Score Prediction

Prediction: Stanford 77, Belmont 60

Belmont Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bruins outscored opponents by 4.5 points per game last season, with a +156 scoring differential overall. They put up 71.6 points per game (57th in college basketball) and allowed 67.1 per outing (249th in college basketball).

On offense, Belmont scored 73.3 points per game last year in conference action. As a comparison, its overall average (71.6 points per game) was 1.7 PPG lower.

The Bruins put up 75.7 points per game last season in home games, which was 7.3 more points than they averaged when playing on the road (68.4).

In home games, Belmont ceded 3.5 fewer points per game (64.6) than when playing on the road (68.1).

