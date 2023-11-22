The Sacramento State Hornets (1-4) will play the Austin Peay Governors (2-3) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at JSerra Pavilion. The game is scheduled to tip off at 3:00 PM ET and air on FloHoops.

Austin Peay vs. Sacramento State Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22

Wednesday, November 22 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

Austin Peay Players to Watch

Demarcus Sharp: 15.6 PTS, 8.6 REB, 5.8 AST, 3.0 STL, 1.0 BLK

15.6 PTS, 8.6 REB, 5.8 AST, 3.0 STL, 1.0 BLK Ja'Monta Black: 13.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Dez White: 12.4 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.4 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Dezi Jones: 8.4 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.4 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Daniel Loos: 3.6 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sacramento State Players to Watch

Austin Peay vs. Sacramento State Stat Comparison

Austin Peay Rank Austin Peay AVG Sacramento State AVG Sacramento State Rank 295th 67.2 Points Scored 78.4 133rd 107th 65.6 Points Allowed 80.2 326th 219th 32.8 Rebounds 38.4 59th 131st 10.2 Off. Rebounds 12.0 46th 108th 8.4 3pt Made 11.4 9th 263rd 11.6 Assists 17.2 50th 57th 9.8 Turnovers 14.6 317th

