Austin Peay vs. Sacramento State November 22 Tickets & Start Time
The Sacramento State Hornets (1-4) will play the Austin Peay Governors (2-3) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at JSerra Pavilion. The game is scheduled to tip off at 3:00 PM ET and air on FloHoops.
Austin Peay vs. Sacramento State Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
Austin Peay Players to Watch
- Demarcus Sharp: 15.6 PTS, 8.6 REB, 5.8 AST, 3.0 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Ja'Monta Black: 13.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Dez White: 12.4 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Dezi Jones: 8.4 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Daniel Loos: 3.6 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
Sacramento State Players to Watch
Austin Peay vs. Sacramento State Stat Comparison
|Austin Peay Rank
|Austin Peay AVG
|Sacramento State AVG
|Sacramento State Rank
|295th
|67.2
|Points Scored
|78.4
|133rd
|107th
|65.6
|Points Allowed
|80.2
|326th
|219th
|32.8
|Rebounds
|38.4
|59th
|131st
|10.2
|Off. Rebounds
|12.0
|46th
|108th
|8.4
|3pt Made
|11.4
|9th
|263rd
|11.6
|Assists
|17.2
|50th
|57th
|9.8
|Turnovers
|14.6
|317th
