The Cleveland State Vikings (2-1) hit the court against the Austin Peay Governors (1-3) at 4:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

Austin Peay Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio

Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio TV: ESPN+

Austin Peay vs. Cleveland State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Governors put up an average of 59.5 points per game last year, only 1.5 more points than the 58 the Vikings allowed.

Austin Peay had a 16-11 record last season when giving up fewer than 74.1 points.

Last year, the Vikings recorded 17.8 more points per game (74.1) than the Governors allowed (56.3).

Cleveland State had a 27-2 record last season when putting up more than 56.3 points.

Austin Peay Schedule