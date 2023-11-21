Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Weakley County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:42 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Weakley County, Tennessee today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Weakley County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Peabody High School at Dresden High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Dresden, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
