How to Watch the UT Martin vs. North Alabama Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The North Alabama Lions (1-3) carry a three-game losing streak into a home matchup versus the UT Martin Skyhawks (0-4), who have lost four straight. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.
UT Martin Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Flowers Hall in Florence, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UT Martin vs. North Alabama 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Skyhawks averaged just 0.5 fewer points per game last year (64.2) than the Lions allowed their opponents to score (64.7).
- When UT Martin allowed fewer than 66.3 points last season, it went 12-5.
- Last year, the Lions recorded just 2.0 more points per game (66.3) than the Skyhawks allowed (64.3).
- North Alabama went 12-5 last season when scoring more than 64.3 points.
UT Martin Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/9/2023
|Vanderbilt
|L 70-68
|Skyhawk Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Central Arkansas
|L 56-45
|Farris Center
|11/18/2023
|South Dakota State
|L 55-38
|Skyhawk Arena
|11/21/2023
|@ North Alabama
|-
|Flowers Hall
|11/28/2023
|@ Murray State
|-
|CFSB Center
|12/2/2023
|Evansville
|-
|Skyhawk Arena
