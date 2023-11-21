Tennessee vs. Purdue November 21 Tickets & Start Time
The Purdue Boilermakers (4-0) will play the Tennessee Volunteers (4-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Tennessee vs. Purdue Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 21
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Tennessee Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Tennessee Top Players (2022-23)
- Santiago Vescovi: 12.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Olivier Nkamhoua: 10.8 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Zakai Zeigler: 10.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 5.4 AST, 2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Julian Phillips: 8.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jonas Aidoo: 5.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Purdue Top Players (2022-23)
- Zach Edey: 22.3 PTS, 12.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.1 BLK
- Braden Smith: 9.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Fletcher Loyer: 11 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Caleb Furst: 5.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ethan Morton: 3.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Tennessee vs. Purdue Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Purdue Rank
|Purdue AVG
|Tennessee AVG
|Tennessee Rank
|152nd
|72.7
|Points Scored
|70.8
|195th
|21st
|62.7
|Points Allowed
|57.9
|3rd
|11th
|36.2
|Rebounds
|35.4
|23rd
|16th
|11
|Off. Rebounds
|11.4
|11th
|237th
|6.8
|3pt Made
|7.7
|134th
|29th
|15.5
|Assists
|16.7
|9th
|51st
|10.6
|Turnovers
|11.2
|113th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.