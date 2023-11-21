Tuesday's contest features the Purdue Boilermakers (4-0) and the Tennessee Volunteers (4-0) clashing at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center (on November 21) at 8:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 75-65 win for Purdue.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Tennessee vs. Purdue Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Where: Honolulu, Hawaii

Venue: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

Tennessee vs. Purdue Score Prediction

Prediction: Purdue 75, Tennessee 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee vs. Purdue

Computer Predicted Spread: Purdue (-9.6)

Purdue (-9.6) Computer Predicted Total: 140.1

Tennessee Performance Insights

Tennessee had a top-25 defense last year, ranking third-best in college basketball with 57.9 points allowed per game. On offense, it ranked 195th with 70.8 points scored per contest.

The Volunteers were top-25 last season in rebounding, ranking 23rd-best in college basketball with 35.4 boards per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 34th with 28.4 rebounds allowed per contest.

With 16.7 dimes per game, Tennessee ranked ninth-best in college basketball in the category.

With 11.2 turnovers per game, the Volunteers ranked 113th in the country. They forced 13.9 turnovers per contest, which ranked 50th in college basketball.

The Volunteers sank 7.7 threes per game (134th-ranked in college basketball). They owned a 32.8% shooting percentage (254th-ranked) from downtown.

Tennessee thrived in terms of defending against three-point shooting last year, ranking 23rd-best in the country in three-pointers allowed per game (5.8) and best in three-point percentage allowed (26.5%).

Of the shots attempted by Tennessee last season, 59.9% of them were two-pointers (69.6% of the team's made baskets) and 40.1% were from beyond the arc (30.4%).

