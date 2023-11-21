The No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers (4-0) bring a four-game winning streak into a road matchup with the No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers (4-0), who have won four straight as well. It begins at 8:00 PM ET (on ESPN) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

Tennessee vs. Purdue Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii TV: ESPN

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Tennessee Stats Insights

The Volunteers' 43.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.7 percentage points higher than the Boilermakers gave up to their opponents (41.6%).

Last season, Tennessee had a 15-4 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 41.6% from the field.

The Volunteers were the 23rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Boilermakers finished 16th.

The Volunteers' 70.8 points per game last year were 8.1 more points than the 62.7 the Boilermakers allowed to opponents.

Tennessee went 20-6 last season when it scored more than 62.7 points.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Tennessee averaged 76.7 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 67.1.

At home, the Volunteers gave up 53.3 points per game, 10.4 fewer points than they allowed away (63.7).

At home, Tennessee drained 7.6 triples per game last season, 0.2 fewer than it averaged away (7.8). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (33%) than on the road (32.6%).

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule