The No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers (4-0) bring a four-game winning streak into a road matchup with the No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers (4-0), who have won four straight as well. It begins at 8:00 PM ET (on ESPN) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

Tennessee vs. Purdue Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
  • TV: ESPN
Tennessee Stats Insights

  • The Volunteers' 43.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.7 percentage points higher than the Boilermakers gave up to their opponents (41.6%).
  • Last season, Tennessee had a 15-4 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 41.6% from the field.
  • The Volunteers were the 23rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Boilermakers finished 16th.
  • The Volunteers' 70.8 points per game last year were 8.1 more points than the 62.7 the Boilermakers allowed to opponents.
  • Tennessee went 20-6 last season when it scored more than 62.7 points.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Tennessee averaged 76.7 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 67.1.
  • At home, the Volunteers gave up 53.3 points per game, 10.4 fewer points than they allowed away (63.7).
  • At home, Tennessee drained 7.6 triples per game last season, 0.2 fewer than it averaged away (7.8). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (33%) than on the road (32.6%).

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 @ Wisconsin W 80-70 Kohl Center
11/14/2023 Wofford W 82-61 Thompson-Boling Arena
11/20/2023 Syracuse W 73-56 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/21/2023 Purdue - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/29/2023 @ North Carolina - Dean Smith Center
12/5/2023 George Mason - Thompson-Boling Arena

