How to Watch Tennessee vs. Purdue on TV or Live Stream - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers (4-0) bring a four-game winning streak into a road matchup with the No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers (4-0), who have won four straight as well. It begins at 8:00 PM ET (on ESPN) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.
Tennessee vs. Purdue Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
- TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other SEC Games
Tennessee Stats Insights
- The Volunteers' 43.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.7 percentage points higher than the Boilermakers gave up to their opponents (41.6%).
- Last season, Tennessee had a 15-4 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 41.6% from the field.
- The Volunteers were the 23rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Boilermakers finished 16th.
- The Volunteers' 70.8 points per game last year were 8.1 more points than the 62.7 the Boilermakers allowed to opponents.
- Tennessee went 20-6 last season when it scored more than 62.7 points.
Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Tennessee averaged 76.7 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 67.1.
- At home, the Volunteers gave up 53.3 points per game, 10.4 fewer points than they allowed away (63.7).
- At home, Tennessee drained 7.6 triples per game last season, 0.2 fewer than it averaged away (7.8). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (33%) than on the road (32.6%).
Tennessee Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Wisconsin
|W 80-70
|Kohl Center
|11/14/2023
|Wofford
|W 82-61
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|11/20/2023
|Syracuse
|W 73-56
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/21/2023
|Purdue
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/29/2023
|@ North Carolina
|-
|Dean Smith Center
|12/5/2023
|George Mason
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
