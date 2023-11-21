Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Sumner County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you reside in Sumner County, Tennessee and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Sumner County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
White House High School at White House Heritage High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 21
- Location: White House, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westmoreland High School at Greenbrier High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Greenbrier, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Liberty Creek High School at Friendship Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Lebanon, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.