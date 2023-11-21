Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Stewart County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Stewart County, Tennessee, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Stewart County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Houston County High School at Stewart County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Dover, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
