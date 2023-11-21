Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Sevier County, Tennessee? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer info on how to watch the games in the article below.

Sevier County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Freeport High School at The King's Academy

Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on November 21

12:00 PM CT on November 21 Location: Gulf Breeze, FL

Gulf Breeze, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Hardin Valley Academy at Sevier County High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on November 21

5:30 PM ET on November 21 Location: Alcoa, TN

Alcoa, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Seymour High School at Claiborne High School