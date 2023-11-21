Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Scott County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:42 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Wanting to watch today's high school basketball games in Scott County, Tennessee? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Scott County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Oneida High School at Oakdale School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Oakdale, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
