Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Rutherford County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 2:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to learn how to watch high school basketball matchups in Rutherford County, Tennessee today? We have the information below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Rutherford County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Blackman High School at Centennial High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Franklin, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Stewarts Creek High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Smyrna, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Zion Christian Academy at Middle Tennessee Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Murfreesboro, TN
- Conference: Class A - Middle Region - District 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.