Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Roane County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:36 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Roane County, Tennessee? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we offer details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Roane County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Midway High School at Tellico Plains High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Tellico Plains, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rockwood High School at Jellico High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Jellico, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Harriman High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Harriman, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
