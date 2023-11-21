Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Morgan County, Tennessee today. Details on how to stream all of the action can be found below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Morgan County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Oneida High School at Oakdale School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 21
  • Location: Oakdale, TN
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Monterey High School at Sunbright School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 21
  • Location: Sunbright, TN
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Grace Christian Academy at Wartburg Central High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 21
  • Location: Wartburg, TN
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.