Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Morgan County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:36 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Morgan County, Tennessee today. Details on how to stream all of the action can be found below.
Morgan County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Oneida High School at Oakdale School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Oakdale, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Monterey High School at Sunbright School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Sunbright, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grace Christian Academy at Wartburg Central High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Wartburg, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
