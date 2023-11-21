Tuesday's contest between the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (3-1) and UAB Blazers (2-2) matching up at Murphy Athletic Center has a projected final score of 74-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Middle Tennessee, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 7:30 PM ET on November 21.

The game has no set line.

Middle Tennessee vs. UAB Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+

Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murfreesboro, Tennessee Venue: Murphy Athletic Center

Middle Tennessee vs. UAB Score Prediction

Prediction: Middle Tennessee 74, UAB 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Middle Tennessee vs. UAB

Computer Predicted Spread: Middle Tennessee (-9.4)

Middle Tennessee (-9.4) Computer Predicted Total: 137.9

Middle Tennessee Performance Insights

Middle Tennessee was 210th in the country in points scored (70.1 per game) and 105th in points allowed (67.8) last year.

On the glass, the Blue Raiders were 251st in the nation in rebounds (30.6 per game) last season. They were 30th in rebounds conceded (28.2 per game).

With 10.8 assists per game last year, Middle Tennessee was 333rd in the nation.

The Blue Raiders made 6.9 3-pointers per game and shot 33.8% from beyond the arc last year, ranking 229th and 199th, respectively, in the country.

Last season, Middle Tennessee was 82nd in the nation in 3-pointers conceded (6.5 per game) and 288th in defensive 3-point percentage (35.5%).

Last season, the Blue Raiders attempted 64.4% of their shots from inside the 3-point line, and 35.6% from beyond it. In terms of makes, 73.4% of the Blue Raiders' baskets were 2-pointers, and 26.6% were 3-pointers.

