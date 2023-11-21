The UAB Blazers (2-2) take on the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (3-1) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Murphy Athletic Center. It tips at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Middle Tennessee vs. UAB Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other CUSA Games

Middle Tennessee Stats Insights

  • The Blue Raiders made 45.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 4.1 percentage points higher than the Blazers allowed to their opponents (41.2%).
  • Middle Tennessee went 14-10 when it shot better than 41.2% from the field.
  • The Blue Raiders were the 251st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Blazers ranked third.
  • Last year, the 70.1 points per game the Blue Raiders averaged were only 0.2 fewer points than the Blazers gave up (70.3).
  • Middle Tennessee went 11-4 last season when scoring more than 70.3 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Middle Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Middle Tennessee posted 72.2 points per game at home last season. On the road, it averaged 68.6 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Blue Raiders ceded 60.6 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they allowed 76.1.
  • When playing at home, Middle Tennessee made 0.4 fewer three-pointers per game (6.9) than away from home (7.3). It also sported a lower three-point percentage at home (33.3%) compared to away from home (34.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Middle Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/9/2023 SFA W 67-62 Murphy Athletic Center
11/13/2023 Western Carolina L 66-64 Murphy Athletic Center
11/18/2023 Milligan W 88-62 Murphy Athletic Center
11/21/2023 UAB - Murphy Athletic Center
11/24/2023 UIC - Baha Mar Convention Center
12/2/2023 Wofford - Murphy Athletic Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.