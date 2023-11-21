Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lawrence County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lawrence County, Tennessee has high school basketball games on the docket today, and info on how to stream them is available here.
Lawrence County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lawrence County High School at Winfield High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Winfield, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
