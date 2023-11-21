Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Davidson County, Tennessee today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.

Davidson County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

STEM Prep Academy at Mt. Juliet Christian Academy

Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on November 21

4:30 PM CT on November 21 Location: Mount Juliet, TN

Mount Juliet, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Franklin Road Academy

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 21

5:00 PM CT on November 21 Location: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Donelson Christian Academy

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 21

6:00 PM CT on November 21 Location: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Hume-Fogg Magnet High School at Sycamore High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 21

7:30 PM CT on November 21 Location: Pleasant View, TN

Pleasant View, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at McGavock High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 21

7:30 PM CT on November 21 Location: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Stratford STEM Magnet School at Maplewood High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 21

7:30 PM CT on November 21 Location: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Hunters Lane High School at Northeast High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 21

7:30 PM CT on November 21 Location: Clarksville, TN

Clarksville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

East Nashville Magnet High School at Cane Ridge High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 21

7:30 PM CT on November 21 Location: Antioch, TN

Antioch, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Davidson Academy at University School of Nashville