Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Davidson County, Tennessee today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Davidson County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

STEM Prep Academy at Mt. Juliet Christian Academy

  • Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on November 21
  • Location: Mount Juliet, TN
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Franklin Road Academy

  • Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 21
  • Location: Nashville, TN
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Donelson Christian Academy

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 21
  • Location: Nashville, TN
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Hume-Fogg Magnet High School at Sycamore High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 21
  • Location: Pleasant View, TN
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at McGavock High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 21
  • Location: Nashville, TN
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Stratford STEM Magnet School at Maplewood High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 21
  • Location: Nashville, TN
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Hunters Lane High School at Northeast High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 21
  • Location: Clarksville, TN
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

East Nashville Magnet High School at Cane Ridge High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 21
  • Location: Antioch, TN
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Davidson Academy at University School of Nashville

  • Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on November 21
  • Location: Nashville, TN
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.