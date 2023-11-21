Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Carter County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Carter County, Tennessee today. Info on how to watch all of the action can be located below.
Carter County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Unaka High School at Volunteer High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Church Hill, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
