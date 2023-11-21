Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Campbell County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:39 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Campbell County, Tennessee today, and info on how to watch these games is available below.
Campbell County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Rockwood High School at Jellico High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Jellico, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
