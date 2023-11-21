Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bradley County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 12:49 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Bradley County, Tennessee, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Bradley County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Walker Valley High School at Chattanooga Preparatory School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.