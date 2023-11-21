Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Blount County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:36 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Blount County, Tennessee today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Blount County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
West High School at Alcoa High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Alcoa, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Maryville Christian School at Concord Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
