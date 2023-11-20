Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Williamson County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 2:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is happening today in Williamson County, Tennessee, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Williamson County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Centennial High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Franklin, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Liberty Creek High School at Franklin Classical School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Lebanon, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Riverdale High School at Centennial High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Franklin, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hillsboro High School at Franklin High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Franklin, TN
- Conference: 4A - Region 6 - District 11
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grace Christian Academy at Friendship Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Lebanon, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Battle Ground Academy at Donelson Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
